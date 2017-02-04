Phoenix men blitz Valpo 86-69

The Phoenix men’s basketball team throttled Horizon League conference leader Valpo 86-69 Saturday at the Resch Center.

The win moves Green Bay (15-9, 9-3 HL) within a half-game of Valpo (19-5, 9-2 HL) in the conference standings.

Green Bay only trailed for a brief moment to start the game, taking the lead at 6-4 and never looking back.

After losing by 24 points at Valpo last month, Green Bay led by as large a margin as 23 points in the 2nd half.

The Phoenix often double-teamed Valpo’s Alec Peters, the nation’s 2nd-leading scorer. He still scored 20 points, but the Crusaders other players could not hit open shots. Valpo went just 8-for-27 on three-point attempts.

The Phoenix really won the game with rebounding. They had 20 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points, en route to a 17-point win.

“You know I told our guys yesterday when we watched film of the first time against Valpo, that we’re a lot better than what we proved,” said Phoenix coach Linc Darner. “Then I told them before they left the dressing room today, we’re going to go play our best game. Everybody is going to have their best game today. You have to think that way. And our guys came out and did everything we asked them to do. Valpo is one of the best rebounding teams in the nation and we beat them +11 on the glass today. That’s a credit to our guys. They did what they had to do, and I‘ve said before that one of the keys for us to beat them is if we could rebound with them.”