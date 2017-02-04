Phone scammer claims to be Green Bay Police Captain, asks for money

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) A scam artist is calling and texting numbers in the Green Bay Area representing themselves as a Captain with the Green Bay Police Department.

On February 4, 2017, The Green Bay Police Department was made aware that a scam artist has been calling and texting numbers in the Green Bay Area representing themselves as a Captain with the Green Bay Police Department.

The Scammer is telling citizens who answer their phones that they are currently under investigation by the Green Bay Police Department. The caller will warn the citizen that they must pay a large amount of bail money to a third party or a family member of the victim to avoid being arrested and sent to prison.

The Green Bay Police Department would like to warn all citizens that these types of phone calls are a scam. This type scam has been spreading across the country for several years and has recently been plaguing northeastern Wisconsin.

Instructions:

The Green Bay Police Department would advise citizens of the following:

Never provide callers with your personal or financial information over the phone. No Financial institution or law enforcement agency will ever solicit this information over the phone. No Law Enforcement Agency in the State of Wisconsin accepts any type of prepay cards as a method to satisfy bail or warrant transactions. These types of transactions can only be made in person, with photo identification at your local law enforcement agency. If you are ever asked by a caller to send prepaid cards or cash as a method to satisfy anything they are asking for, it is a strong indication you are about to be scammed. Should you feel the need to confirm whether a call you received from the Green Bay Police Department is a legitimate inquiry, you are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department’s non-emergency line at 920-448-3208.