Police look for armed robbery suspect at a Neenah gas station

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Neenah, Wis. (WBAY) – The Neenah Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station on Main Street.

Officials say it happened shortly after 9 p.m Friday night when a suspect entered the store, armed with a gun, asking for money.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds. He was seen leaving the store in a red/maroon Ford Mustang with a black convertible top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000.

 

