21st ranked Green Bay loses second straight game

DETROIT, Mich. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) – The No. 21/24 Green Bay women’s basketball team received a career afternoon for Mehryn Kraker on the road at Detroit Mercy today, as the forward attempted to lead a comeback for the Phoenix (19-4,10-2) with a 35-point outing. Green Bay was able to storm back after facing its largest deficit of the season, 19 points, but fell short in the final minutes as the Titans (13-10, 9-3) handed Green Bay its second-straight loss, 76-72.

The Titans were red hot to start things, opening 11-for-13 from the field and 8-of-9 from long range to lead 30-11 and force the Phoenix to face its largest deficit of the season. Green Bay opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run and nearly lowered the Detroit Mercy advantage to single digits (32-20), but the Titans kept hitting from long range.

Both teams combined to bury four-straight triples from the 2:21-1:33 mark in the second half, as Allie LeClaire and Mehryn Kraker answered a pair of three-pointers from the Titans’ Nicole Urbanick. Green Bay got as close as 10 points, 41-31, in the opening half after Jen Wellnitz converted an and-one, but Detroit Mercy’s Brittany Jackson hit another shot from long range to end the half and put the Titans back on top by 13 (44-31) at the break.

Green Bay continued to fight its way back into the game and at the 5:01 mark in the fourth quarter, the Phoenix collected its first lead of the afternoon off of a jumper from Lexi Weitzer, 68-67. From there, the game went back and forth and found both teams tied, 72-72, with 2:47 to play.

With 31 seconds remaining, Brianne Cohen went to the line for the Titans and split free throw attempts to put Detroit Mercy on top 73-72. Green Bay was never able to pull back even with the Titans, as the Phoenix dropped is second-straight game, 76-72.

Mehryn Kraker led all scorers with a career-high 35 points on a 14-of-23 shooting effort and a 6-of-10 clip from beyond the arc in 39 minutes, surpassing the 1,500 point mark on the afternoon. Allie LeClaire scored 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting in 38 minutes. Jessica Lindstrom joined Kraker and LeClaire in double-digit scoring numbers with 11 points paired with four steals in 29 minutes.

Green Bay will now return home to the friendly confines of the Kress Events Center, facing Cleveland State on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Press release courtesy of Green Bay Athletics