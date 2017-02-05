Campers brave freezing temps for good cause

Manitowoc County, Wis. (WBAY) Point Beach State Forest in Manitowoc County is known for its summer campsites, and doesn’t usually see much traffic in the winter. But this weekend, a half dozen people braved the cold temperatures for a good cause.

Three years in the making and The Haven, a men’s homeless shelter in Manitowoc County, continues to spend Super Bowl weekend under the stars.

“It’s very similar to summer camping,” says The Haven founder Mark LeGreve. “The only difference is you’re sleeping on top of a huge ice cube.”

The campers raised thousands of dollars to give to the shelter, but the winter camping is mostly to get peoples’ attention. That’s why campers braved freezing temperatures for one night, hoping to bring awareness to something they say people in our area face regularly.

“You just don’t see them, so you think it doesn’t exist,” says LeGreve. “We think it’s really important to share the state of rural homelessness, that it is very prevalent in our area.”

The group is also simulating what it’s like to be homeless during Wiscosnin’s winter months.

“There are people in our community that have no place to go. No home, no bed, no warm food,” says Lynn Krupka of Manitowoc. “With The Haven, they have that. And they have an opportunity to grow and to become part of our community.”

For volunteers, working with The Haven brings more than just help to those in need, but hope for them too.

“When I was growing up, I was actually homeless for a little bit,” says Joshua Moore, a volunteer at The Haven. “I think growing up in that time I was like, ‘man, nobody cares about me.’ So those people took me in and were able to foster my own growth. So now that I’m able to do that for someone else, it just feels amazing.”

Click here to donate to The Haven.