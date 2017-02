Oshkosh, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oshkosh Police Department says a driver going southbound at the intersection of Merritt and Washington Avenue in Oshkosh was not in the car when their car was struck by a train.

It happened just after 2 a.m on Sunday morning.

Officials say the driver’s vehicle got stuck when they drove onto the tracks. The driver was able to get out in time.

No one else was in the car at the time. No one was hurt from either the vehicle or the train.