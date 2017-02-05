Fans stock up on snacks before Sunday’s big game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Packers didn’t line up for Sunday’s Super Bowl, but many Packers fans still vowed to enjoy the game. They did so with the help of some familiar game day food, of course.

Though not as busy had the Packers been playing Sunday, Festival Foods on West Mason was full with people buying snacks before the game.

“It is what it is and we’ll take it as is and we’ll just be ready for next year and we’ll go from there,” said manager Derrick Johnson.

A few extra staff helped stock up on goods making sure folks like Maria Destree had what they needed for the game. Destree is a loyal Packers fan, upset her team fell one game short of fighting for a NFL title.

“Yeah, it hurts a little bit… but, I got some of that king crab dip and some taco dip, so perfect game day food,” she said.

Darren Sattler is finding comfort with some boneless chicken wings.

“It’s the Super Bowl – you’re not going to make it there every year,” he said. “You might as well at least enjoy it and have fun during the game.”