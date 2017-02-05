New information on ‘Can You Hear Me?’ scam, W-2 phishing email

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Target 2 Consumer Alert has updates on two scams making the rounds:

THE “CAN YOU HEAR ME?” SCAM

The “Can You Hear Me?” phone scam is gaining traction. The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has taken 2,141 complaints about the scam this week–250 of those reports from Wisconsin residents.

Here’s how it works: A potential victim answers a phone call, and hears a person on the other end fumble with the phone and ask, “Can you hear me?”

The intent of the scam is to record someone saying “yes.”

Susan Bach, the regional director for Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, says that “yes” recording could be edited to make it sound like a victim agreed to a major purchase or credit card payment.

The BBB is hearing reports of the phone scammers attempting to access accounts.

The BBB offers this advice:

Use Caller ID. Don’t answer calls from numbers you’re not familiar with. If it’s important, they’ll leave a message.

Scammers change their tactics, so be alert for other questions designed to get a simple “yes.”

W-2 SCAM EMAILS

Last week, Target 2 Consumer Alert reported on an email phishing scam targeting payroll and human resources departments: the Form W-2 Scam.

A scammer pretends to be a corporate officer and requests employee W-2 forms from payroll staffers.

Now, the IRS says those emails are targeting schools, restaurants, hospitals, tribal organizations and non-profits.

The IRS is trying to track these phishing emails to a source. If you get one, forward it to phishing@irs.gov and put “W-2 Scam” in the email subject line.

Click here for additional information on the W-2 scam.