Oconto Officials investigating fatal snowmobile crash

Oconto County, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Department says a man has died following an early morning single-snowmobile accident.

It happened around 1:40 a.m near Lower Bagley Rapids Road in the Mountain area.

The man was found by other snowmobilers who called for help.

Officials say the man who died failed to negotiate a curve and possibly struck a tree/trees.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No more information has been given. The Wisconsin DNR is the lead agency investigation.