Oconto Officials investigating fatal snowmobile crash

aisha-morales-250 By Published: Updated:
DNR

Oconto County, Wis. (WBAY) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Department says a man has died following an early morning single-snowmobile accident.

It happened around 1:40 a.m near Lower Bagley Rapids Road in the Mountain area.

The man was found by other snowmobilers who called for help.

Officials say the man who died failed to negotiate a curve and possibly struck a tree/trees.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No more information has been given. The Wisconsin DNR is the lead agency investigation.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s