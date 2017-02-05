Train hits abandoned car on Oshkosh tracks

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – It’s a mystery that the Oshkosh Police Department are in the process of investigating.

Late Saturday night sometime, a person left a Volkswagen Passat on train tracks at the intersection of Merritt Avenue and Broad Street in Oshkosh. “It looked like someone may have gotten stuck because they tried to turn onto the tracks thinking that it was the road,” Oshkosh Police Department Lieutenant Andrew Lecker told Action 2 News.

After 2 A.M., a Canadian National train crashed into the abandoned car. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Lecker tells Action 2 News the situation is unusual. It is unknown what type of criminal violation the person who left the car there could have committed. “The investigation is ongoing,” Lecker said.