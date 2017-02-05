UPDATE: Neenah police arrest weekend armed robbery suspect

Related Coverage Police look for armed robbery suspect at a Neenah gas station

Neenah, Wis. (WBAY) – A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at Bay Area Citgo on Main Street that happened Friday night.

The Neenah Police Department says its officers worked through the night and morning collecting information and investigating potential suspects.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office helped with the legal guidance.

It was shortly after 1 p.m on Saturday when officers arrested the 22-year-old suspect, a man from Neenah. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Officials say a search warrant led to the discovery of the stolen money and the firearm brandished during the robbery.

The suspect was booked at the Winnebago County Jail on one count of armed robbery, and one count of Recklessly Endangering Safety.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Nenah Police say this is the second robbery in less than a year in which officers have made an arrest and recovered stolen property within hours of the crime. Neenah Police Chief Kevin Wilkinson commented, “Every one of our police officers has a sense of ownership in Neenah’s well-being. When someone does something to violate that safety – like rob a gas station – each officer takes it a little personally and works hard to get it solved. Our citizens take it personally, too. Everyone wants to see the perpetrator in cuffs.”