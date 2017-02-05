UPDATE: Officials release names from deadly crash in Sheboygan County

Officials say speed and alcohol may have been factors in this crash.

aisha-morales-250 By Published: Updated:
Sheboygan County Fatal Accident

Sheboygan County, Wis. (WBAY) – The name of the person killed during a single vehicle accident in the Town of Lyndon has been released as well as the two others hurt in the crash.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Ryan Moyer, 31, from rural Adell in the Town of Sherman, died at the scene.

Nicholas TeBeest,26, from rural Plymouth was taken via Flight for Life to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries.

Also, Tyler Collins,26, from Waldo, was taken to Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say just before 4:30 p.m on Saturday they received the 911 call. The accident happened on Blueberry Lane and Pheasant Valley Road in the Town of Lyndon.

When deputies arrived on scene, the three men were there and the driver was trapped under the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Speed and alcohol are being looked at as potential factors.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s