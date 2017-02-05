UPDATE: Officials release names from deadly crash in Sheboygan County

Related Coverage Alcohol and speed could be factors in fatal Sheboygan crash

Sheboygan County, Wis. (WBAY) – The name of the person killed during a single vehicle accident in the Town of Lyndon has been released as well as the two others hurt in the crash.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Ryan Moyer, 31, from rural Adell in the Town of Sherman, died at the scene.

Nicholas TeBeest,26, from rural Plymouth was taken via Flight for Life to ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries.

Also, Tyler Collins,26, from Waldo, was taken to Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say just before 4:30 p.m on Saturday they received the 911 call. The accident happened on Blueberry Lane and Pheasant Valley Road in the Town of Lyndon.

When deputies arrived on scene, the three men were there and the driver was trapped under the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Speed and alcohol are being looked at as potential factors.