Announcement on Milwaukee Bucks’ D-League team coming Wednesday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Action 2 News has confirmed an announcement on the Milwaukee Bucks’ development league team will be made Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks, an investor group and city officials all tell Action 2 News the announcement will be held in Oshkosh.

Oshkosh is one of three cities trying to get the Bucks’ D-League franchise.

Investors are proposing a $15 million, privately financed arena in the Sawdust District, on the site of the former Buckstaff Furniture Company.

The arena would have a capacity of 3,500 for basketball and more than 4,000 for concerts.

We reported last month officials were hoping to break ground for the facility in March.