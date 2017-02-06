Coach Boileau’s first year

Holding a two game lead in the FRCC, the De Pere Red Birds prepare for another week of conference play.

“Sticking to our defense, sticking to the same thing we’ve been doing all season,” said senior Olivia DeCleene.

Leading the team to a 14-2 start is first year head coach Jeremy Boileau.

“He got us all to buy in on the season. Everything we do, we do 100 percent and I think he really helped us with that, making sure we come ready to play every single day,” said senior Lizzie Miller.

“They’ve been told all year long that our energy is our defense that’s gonna create our offense for us. That’s really carried over to our success,” said Boileau.

Before taking the head coaching position back in May, Coach Boileau spent nine years as an assistant with the boy’s varsity basketball team.

“I only know one way to coach. Whether it’s boys or girls. That’s been everyone’s biggest question. How you gonna coach boys differently? I’m just favoring them if I coach them any different.”

“What he’s brought from the boys side, you know plays, information just how he coached the boys. He brought it over here and we’re working really well with it and he’s doing really well with it too,” said DeCleene.

But while the coaching on the court may be similar, there’s no denying some differences.

“I know sometimes we take things a little different, more personal, more emotional but it was really good, he did a good job,” said Miller.

Boileau added, “The songs before the game. There’s a little more dancing. Different talk with what’s going on TV. Like today the big talk was the Bachelor’s on which is a big deal to all these girls. I enjoy that I care about all the girls a lot so it’s important that I know them at a personal level and it really helps bring the energy before the game.”