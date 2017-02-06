Crest White Strip suspect may have framed herself on Facebook

BROWN CO., Wis. (WBAY) A 20-year-old woman accused of stealing Crest White Strips from about a dozen pharmacies was caught by police, thanks to a photo she posted herself.

On January 7th, court documents say Lovea Moore of Chicago went into six Brown County pharmacies in less than two hours, taking highly-priced items like tooth whitening strips, Rogaine, and razor cartridges. But she didn’t stop there. Police tell Action 2 News- Moore went onto Neenah, Appleton, Menasha, Oshkosh and Kaukauna pharmacies. In one day, she took about $15,700 worth of random items, but mostly Crest White Strips.

A criminal complaint for Moore says Green Bay Police sent surveillance photos of her stealing off into a police network. An Illinois detective noticed her right away from his own investigation. That investigator told Action 2 News over the phone Monday that he was working on his own case against Moore and saved a copy of her Facebook photo taken January 7th. Moore was dressed in the exact same purple track suit, and was showing off “a large wad of cash” in her hand. Action 2 News was told we could not obtain a copy of the photo at this time.

Moore was tracked down and arrested in Chicago on Thursday. On Monday, she sat in a Brown County courtroom and cried as she was charged with six felony counts of shoplifting, as a repeat offender. Chicago news outlets report Moore stole $500 worth of hair care products and was arrested about a year ago. She also has pending charges in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. Green Bay Police also expect her to be charged in Winnebago and Outagamie Counties.

In Brown County, Moore is kept on a $2500 cash bond which she told the judge she would not be able to pay. The judge also banned Moore retail stores, with the exception of grocery stores and gas stations.