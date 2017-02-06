Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – The invasive emerald ash borer has found its way to Ashwaubenon.

Village Forester Tim Bauknecht collected suspicious samples of branches and larva groupings two weeks ago, and the suspicions were confirmed by a DNR regional forest health specialist over the weekend.

The larvae of the emerald ash borer (EAB) burrow into the wood, and the beetle feeds underneath the bark, damaging the tree and eventually causing it to starve and die.

Brown County has been under a firewood quarantine since 2009. The EAB has been found in Green Bay, De Pere, Howard, Glenmore and Morrison, according to Ashwaubenon’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The department estimates 20 to 30 percent of the trees in the village are ash. In 2005 the village stopped planting ash trees, and since 2015 it’s chemically treated more than half of the village’s known ash trees to resist the EAB for up to 3 years per treatment.