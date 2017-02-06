Emerald Ash Borer discovered in Ashwaubenon

By Published: Updated:
emerald ash boerer

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) – The invasive emerald ash borer has found its way to Ashwaubenon.

Village Forester Tim Bauknecht collected suspicious samples of branches and larva groupings two weeks ago, and the suspicions were confirmed by a DNR regional forest health specialist over the weekend.

The larvae of the emerald ash borer (EAB) burrow into the wood, and the beetle feeds underneath the bark, damaging the tree and eventually causing it to starve and die.

Brown County has been under a firewood quarantine since 2009. The EAB has been found in Green Bay, De Pere, Howard, Glenmore and Morrison, according to Ashwaubenon’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

The department estimates 20 to 30 percent of the trees in the village are ash. In 2005 the village stopped planting ash trees, and since 2015 it’s chemically treated more than half of the village’s known ash trees to resist the EAB for up to 3 years per treatment.

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s