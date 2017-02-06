Flash and boom: Meteor spotted over the Midwest

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Forget the Super Bowl. Everyone’s talking about another big show, this one in the sky above Wisconsin and Illinois.

A bright flash of light was spotted, recorded, and shared on social media overnight. Action 2 News has taken numerous reports of a loud boom that appears to be associated with this event.

Action 2 News is looking for more videos of the possible meteor. You can email them to news@wbay.com or send us links.

The National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan said it received reports of a bright flash at about 1:43 a.m.

The agency also shared a video on Facebook of a bright ball of light over Plover, Wisconsin.

Action 2 News viewer Shawn Rickert posted video on YouTube showing a glimpse of what appears to be the meteor over Oshkosh. At one point, you see the sky light up and a reflection of the light ball in the window of his vehicle.

Numerous people have taken to the WBAY Facebook page to describe hearing a boom or seeing a bright flash in the sky.

“Saw a very bright flash and thought it was lightning. A minute or so later heard the rumble of ‘thunder.’ I then checked the radar and thought it was strange that there isn’t anything going on. I’m outside of Kiel near St. Nazianz,” said Trisha Bendig on Facebook.

“Big flash of light, kinda blueish green and then about 5 minutes later a rumble turned into a boom,” said Rob Olsen of Fond du Lac.

“I saw it in Green Bay going over my house. At first I thought it was a big fire works but not at 1:30 am. When it got over the trees i saw it was a big beautiful fireball with a colorful trail following behind. Simply amazing,” said Cindy Sterckx.

The awesome sky show was also spotted over Illinois, where a brilliant light ball was captured by a Lisle Police dash camera.