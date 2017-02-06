Gov. Walker denies interest in Labor Secretary role

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Scott Walker is denying rumors he may be considering a position in President Trump’s Cabinet.

“(Former Health and Human Services Secretary) Tommy Thompson told me his worst day as governor was still better than his best day in the cabinet. So I am not going to be in the cabinet. I am not running for the U.S. Senate. If I am running for anything in 2018 going forward, I’ll plan on running for re-election. But I’ll let you know that after the budget comes out,” the governor said.

Gov. Walker made the remarks at a sheriff’s conference in Green Bay Monday morning.

Rumors began circulating in Washington last week that he may be interested in becoming the U.S. Labor Secretary after he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about implementing parts of Wisconsin’s Act 10 law nationally.

President Trump nominated Andrew Puzder for Labor Secretary. He’s the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr.

Puzder’s confirmation hearing has been postponed multiple times.