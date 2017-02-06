Governor: Budget includes $650M in new state aid for K-12 schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Gov. Scott Walker offered new details about his budget proposal for K through 12 schools. Monday, the governor said his budget plan coming out this week will include about $650 million in new state aid.

Walker says an increase of $509.2 million in per-pupil state aid brings total K-12 school funding to an all-time high.

The proposal also includes:

Another $20 million for small, rural school districts

$6.5 million for mental health programs and school social workers

$2.9 million for the early college credit program

$7.6 million for transitional jobs programs for students with disabilities

Increase reimbursement rates for pupil transportation programs, including 100% reimbursement for rural school districts in the High-cost Transportation Aid program

Additional $13 million for broadband expansion grant program

$5.6 million in performance-based incentives to improve Milwaukee public, charter and choice schools

The governor says putting more money toward education helps prepare kids for the future.

“Our number one priority is workforce. Years ago, it was all about jobs, jobs, jobs. We still care about the creation of jobs, but we know the number one issue right now filling those jobs with quality people.”

Walker says he suspects he may get pushback for putting too much money into schools.

He unveils his entire state budget to lawmakers on Wednesday.