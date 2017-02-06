Green Bay Police Department swears in three new officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Police Department has three new officers.

A swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning at the department.

The new officers are:

Taylor Carlson (2014 graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College)

Miles Ganz (2015 graduate of Fox Valley Technical College)

Sheila Schwartz (2016 graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College)

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith praised his new recruits.

“For every three people you see up here, you can bet that there were probably a thousand that were thinking about becoming police officers, maybe even here in Green Bay and they didn’t make the cut. We take the best of the best of the best,” said Chief Smith.

From here, the rookies must attend Green Bay Police Academy to learn the ropes.

