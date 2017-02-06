High school sports scores: Monday, February 6

Luxemburg-Casco's Nathan Coisman scores in a 64-54 win against Little Chute Monday.
Little Chute, Wis. (WBAY) — The Luxemburg-Casco boy’s basketball team (14-3, 13-1) moved to 2.5 games ahead of second place Little Chute (12-5, 10-3) in the North Eastern Conference after Lux-Casco defeated Little Chute 64-54 Monday night. Spartans Bryce Te Kulve finished with 18 points. Mustangs Noah Mueller had 21 points in the loss. For highlights click the video.

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 69, Lancaster 51

Boscobel 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 40

Boyceville 71, Prairie Farm 58

Cambridge 69, Lomira 66

Cedar Grove-Belgium 90, Reedsville 68

Denmark 67, Oconto Falls 45

Eleva-Strum 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53

Elkhorn Area 60, Waterford 54

Evansville 74, Big Foot 65

Fennimore 61, River Valley 52

Freedom 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 62, OT

Hilbert 69, Kiel 66

Kenosha Christian Life 84, University Lake/Trinity 52

Lincoln 67, Gilmanton 50

Lodi 54, Wisconsin Heights 51

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Little Chute 54

McDonell Central 71, Altoona 70

Mineral Point 65, Potosi 54

New Holstein 70, Sheboygan County Christian 65

Northwestern 66, Ashland 57

Oostburg 71, Plymouth 54

Parkview 50, Monticello 48

Pepin/Alma 63, Elmwood/Plum City 52

River Falls 56, Chippewa Falls 49

Seymour 58, New London 55

Shullsburg 67, Argyle 29

Westfield Area 61, Princeton/Green Lake 47

Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 53

Xavier 87, Green Bay East 69

GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Amery 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26

Amherst 59, Bonduel 52, OT

Arcadia 52, Fall Creek 35

Baraboo 64, Wisconsin Dells 45

Beaver Dam 69, Watertown 38

Bloomer 44, Regis 26

Cameron 69, Clear Lake 50

Clayton 64, Osceola 33

De Soto 66, New Lisbon 39

Durand 70, Glenwood City 32

Eastbrook Academy 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 16

Eau Claire North 64, Holmen 40

Edgewood 65, Milton 43

Florence 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33

Gibraltar 38, Chilton 31

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 72, Sevastopol 36

Homestead 63, Cedarburg 57

Hudson 65, Rice Lake 55

Menomonie 68, River Falls 58

Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Messmer 29

Port Edwards 53, Tigerton 34

Rio 71, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 36

River Ridge 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 36

Stevens Point 65, Rhinelander 64

Three Lakes 53, Watersmeet, Mich. 45

Wautoma 64, Princeton/Green Lake 42

Weston 36, Pecatonica 21

Wisconsin Heights 71, Argyle 45

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Merrill 50

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Stratford 35

Wrightstown 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

BOY’S HOCKEY

Baraboo/Portage 4, Sauk Prairie 0

Regis/McDonell 4, Amery 0

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, Lakeland 1

Stoughton 3, Milton 1

 

