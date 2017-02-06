High school sports scores: Monday, February 6

Little Chute, Wis. (WBAY) — The Luxemburg-Casco boy’s basketball team (14-3, 13-1) moved to 2.5 games ahead of second place Little Chute (12-5, 10-3) in the North Eastern Conference after Lux-Casco defeated Little Chute 64-54 Monday night. Spartans Bryce Te Kulve finished with 18 points. Mustangs Noah Mueller had 21 points in the loss. For highlights click the video.
Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
BOY’S BASKETBALL
Black Hawk 69, Lancaster 51
Boscobel 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 40
Boyceville 71, Prairie Farm 58
Cambridge 69, Lomira 66
Cedar Grove-Belgium 90, Reedsville 68
Denmark 67, Oconto Falls 45
Eleva-Strum 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53
Elkhorn Area 60, Waterford 54
Evansville 74, Big Foot 65
Fennimore 61, River Valley 52
Freedom 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 62, OT
Hilbert 69, Kiel 66
Kenosha Christian Life 84, University Lake/Trinity 52
Lincoln 67, Gilmanton 50
Lodi 54, Wisconsin Heights 51
Luxemburg-Casco 64, Little Chute 54
McDonell Central 71, Altoona 70
Mineral Point 65, Potosi 54
New Holstein 70, Sheboygan County Christian 65
Northwestern 66, Ashland 57
Oostburg 71, Plymouth 54
Parkview 50, Monticello 48
Pepin/Alma 63, Elmwood/Plum City 52
River Falls 56, Chippewa Falls 49
Seymour 58, New London 55
Shullsburg 67, Argyle 29
Westfield Area 61, Princeton/Green Lake 47
Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 53
Xavier 87, Green Bay East 69
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Amery 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
Amherst 59, Bonduel 52, OT
Arcadia 52, Fall Creek 35
Baraboo 64, Wisconsin Dells 45
Beaver Dam 69, Watertown 38
Bloomer 44, Regis 26
Cameron 69, Clear Lake 50
Clayton 64, Osceola 33
De Soto 66, New Lisbon 39
Durand 70, Glenwood City 32
Eastbrook Academy 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 16
Eau Claire North 64, Holmen 40
Edgewood 65, Milton 43
Florence 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33
Gibraltar 38, Chilton 31
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 72, Sevastopol 36
Homestead 63, Cedarburg 57
Hudson 65, Rice Lake 55
Menomonie 68, River Falls 58
Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Messmer 29
Port Edwards 53, Tigerton 34
Rio 71, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 36
River Ridge 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 36
Stevens Point 65, Rhinelander 64
Three Lakes 53, Watersmeet, Mich. 45
Wautoma 64, Princeton/Green Lake 42
Weston 36, Pecatonica 21
Wisconsin Heights 71, Argyle 45
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Merrill 50
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Stratford 35
Wrightstown 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 38
BOY’S HOCKEY
Baraboo/Portage 4, Sauk Prairie 0
Regis/McDonell 4, Amery 0
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, Lakeland 1
Stoughton 3, Milton 1