High school sports scores: Monday, February 6

Little Chute, Wis. (WBAY) — The Luxemburg-Casco boy’s basketball team (14-3, 13-1) moved to 2.5 games ahead of second place Little Chute (12-5, 10-3) in the North Eastern Conference after Lux-Casco defeated Little Chute 64-54 Monday night. Spartans Bryce Te Kulve finished with 18 points. Mustangs Noah Mueller had 21 points in the loss. For highlights click the video.

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner

BOY’S BASKETBALL Black Hawk 69, Lancaster 51 Boscobel 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 40 Boyceville 71, Prairie Farm 58 Cambridge 69, Lomira 66 Cedar Grove-Belgium 90, Reedsville 68 Denmark 67, Oconto Falls 45 Eleva-Strum 59, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53 Elkhorn Area 60, Waterford 54 Evansville 74, Big Foot 65 Fennimore 61, River Valley 52 Freedom 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 62, OT Hilbert 69, Kiel 66 Kenosha Christian Life 84, University Lake/Trinity 52 Lincoln 67, Gilmanton 50 Lodi 54, Wisconsin Heights 51 Luxemburg-Casco 64, Little Chute 54 McDonell Central 71, Altoona 70 Mineral Point 65, Potosi 54 New Holstein 70, Sheboygan County Christian 65 Northwestern 66, Ashland 57 Oostburg 71, Plymouth 54 Parkview 50, Monticello 48 Pepin/Alma 63, Elmwood/Plum City 52 River Falls 56, Chippewa Falls 49 Seymour 58, New London 55 Shullsburg 67, Argyle 29 Westfield Area 61, Princeton/Green Lake 47 Wrightstown 59, Clintonville 53 Xavier 87, Green Bay East 69

GIRL’S BASKETBALL Amery 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26 Amherst 59, Bonduel 52, OT Arcadia 52, Fall Creek 35 Baraboo 64, Wisconsin Dells 45 Beaver Dam 69, Watertown 38 Bloomer 44, Regis 26 Cameron 69, Clear Lake 50 Clayton 64, Osceola 33 De Soto 66, New Lisbon 39 Durand 70, Glenwood City 32 Eastbrook Academy 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 16 Eau Claire North 64, Holmen 40 Edgewood 65, Milton 43 Florence 43, Saint Thomas Aquinas 33 Gibraltar 38, Chilton 31 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 72, Sevastopol 36 Homestead 63, Cedarburg 57 Hudson 65, Rice Lake 55 Menomonie 68, River Falls 58 Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Messmer 29 Port Edwards 53, Tigerton 34 Rio 71, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 36 River Ridge 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 36 Stevens Point 65, Rhinelander 64 Three Lakes 53, Watersmeet, Mich. 45 Wautoma 64, Princeton/Green Lake 42 Weston 36, Pecatonica 21 Weston 36, Pecatonica 21 Wisconsin Heights 71, Argyle 45 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Merrill 50 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Stratford 35 Wrightstown 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

BOY’S HOCKEY Baraboo/Portage 4, Sauk Prairie 0 Regis/McDonell 4, Amery 0 Rhinelander/Three Lakes 2, Lakeland 1 Stoughton 3, Milton 1