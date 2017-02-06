Indoor practice facility halfway done at Kimberly High School

Kimberly High School will soon have something very few schools in the state can afford.

An indoor sports practice facility is under construction right now and about half way done.

Just outside Kimberly High School- is the site for a fifty thousand square foot indoor practice facility–the district says will have a variety of uses.

Athletic Director Ryan McGinnis said, “Obviously the student athletes will benefit. Our band will benefit from it, our marching band will utilize it. We’ll utilize it at times for testing, as a space. It’s going to be a huge space where we can do a number of things.”

Kimberly will join only a handful of Wisconsin schools with a facility like this.

It’s expected to be done by August, just in time for the start of football season, for a team that’s won four straight championships.

Other recent state titles won by Kimberly include girls softball, boys track, and cross country.

So students are excited.

“We can use it for football and other sports now instead of just like having to be limited inside of the gym. So, I think the teams are just really excited to use the other facility and it’s just like more space,” said Kimberly Junior Megan Huth.

The cost of the project was almost five and a half million dollars, and while most of the money came from the district budget, donations were also a big factor.

School boosters raised $500,000.

The project did not result in a district tax hike.

McGinnis said,”We’ve made a lot of improvements in our theater, our library, our tech program, and what we do in athletics is no different. We want every student here to have the best chance to be great in what they choose to do.”