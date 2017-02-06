“It absolutely can happen to you.” Woman shares harsh consequences of driving drunk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — In just one year, the Department of Transportation shows nearly 24,000 people were convicted of drunk driving in Wisconsin.

While we hear about crashes where people are killed, we don’t often hear of the ones where there are injuries.

Target 2 started looking into it and found more than just consequences you see in stats.

In 2015 and 2016, D.O.T. totals show 5,743 people were injured in drunk driving crashes.

One of them is 30-year old Anna Nowak.

Not much is left of her car after she drove drunk one February night in 2015.

She was the only person in the car and says she knew she’d been drinking too much and shouldn’t drive, and even made plans to stay with a friend.

But she changed her mind, as she did every time she drank.

That night, Anna made it to the Black Creek area in Outagamie County, but she missed a curve and crashed in a field.

She was thrown through a patch of trees and landed in a snow bank.

“I put my hands down to feel my legs to see why I couldn’t move them, and there was just bones sticking out everywhere, and sticks from going through the trees,” Anna remembers.

Another driver spotted her car and got help.

But Anna sustained serious injuries and nearly had to have her leg amputated.

She’s undergone nearly two dozen surgeries and still has constant pain.

“People never think about it until it happens to them, and that’s the sad part, because it absolutely can happen to you,” says Anna.

She is sharing some graphic pictures of the untold consequences of drinking and drive she thinks every driver needs to see and hear.

We’ll share those and the one thing she credits for helping her recover tonight on Action 2 News at Ten.