Kewaunee County snowmobile crash victim dies

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A snowmobiler has died following a weekend crash in Kewaunee County.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:59 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department was called to a report of a crash on private property on Pheasant Road in the Township of Casco.

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation shows a snowmobile made an abrupt turn and a passenger fell off, striking a “fixed object.”

The passenger was airlifted to a Green Bay hospital for treatment of serious injuries. On Monday, the passenger died.

The name of the victim is not being released until family members are notified of the death.

The crash is under investigation by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office.