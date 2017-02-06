Latest AP Boys Basketball State Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) –
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
- Oshkosh North (10) 16-0 100 1
- Stevens Point 15-2 86 3
- Kimberly 14-1 76 2
- Madison Memorial 16-2 72 4
- Brookfield Central 16-1 63 5
- Milwaukee Vincent 14-3 43 7
(tie)Oak Creek 15-2 43 6
- Bay Port 14-2 29 9T
- Arrowhead 13-4 13 9T
- Muskego 14-2 9 8
- Sun Prairie 13-4 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 3, Middleton 2, Eau Claire North 2.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
- La Crosse Central (7) 14-2 97 1
- Beaver Dam (3) 18-0 92 2
- Waunakee 14-1 76 3
- Stoughton 14-1 66 4
- Pius XI 15-2 57 5
- Cedarburg 16-2 47 6
- Pewaukee 16-2 37 8
- Milw. Washington 13-4 36 7
- Onalaska 16-2 21 9
- Pulaski 14-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Kaukauna 4.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
- Ripon (7) 16-0 97 1
- Appleton Xavier (3) 16-0 93 2
- Bloomer 14-2 72 6
- Martin Luther 14-2 68 7
- Lake Mills 15-2 53 3
- Prescott 15-3 46 8
- Edgewood 12-4 32 9
- Southern Door 14-2 27 5
- Westby 15-2 24 10
- Waupun 13-4 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbus 12, Prairie du Chien 4, Little Chute 3, New Holstein 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
- Destiny (7) 16-1 97 1
- Darlington (3) 17-0 93 2
- Cochrane-Fountain City 15-2 77 4
- The Prairie School 15-2 70 5
- Young Coggs Prep 16-2 55 3
- Regis 14-3 54 6
- Laconia 13-3 41 7
- Edgar 13-3 17 8
- Deerfield 15-2 9 NR
(tie)Spring Valley 12-4 9 10
Others receiving votes: Phillips 7, Stanley-Boyd 6, Saint Mary’s Springs 5, Howards Grove 4, Shiocton 4, Marathon 2.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
- Seneca (8) 17-0 96 2
- Columbus Catholic (1) 16-0 87 3
- Barneveld (1) 14-2 81 4T
- Hilbert 16-1 69 4T
- Shullsburg 15-1 62 1
- Bangor 15-1 52 6
- Gresham Community 13-2 36 7
- Almond-Bancroft 13-2 30 8
- McDonell Central 11-3 17 9
- Milw.Academy of Science 11-6 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 3, Black Hawk 3, Assumption 2, Sheboygan County Christian 2, Rio 2, Valley Christian 1.