Latest AP Boys Basketball State Rankings

Chris Roth
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) –

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

 

Division 1

School       Record       Points        Last  Week

  1. Oshkosh North (10) 16-0 100   1
  2. Stevens Point 15-2 86     3
  3. Kimberly 14-1  76     2
  4. Madison Memorial 16-2  72     4
  5. Brookfield Central 16-1  63     5
  6. Milwaukee Vincent 14-3  43     7

(tie)Oak Creek    15-2  43     6

  1. Bay Port 14-2  29     9T
  2. Arrowhead 13-4  13     9T
  3. Muskego 14-2  9       8
  4. Sun Prairie 13-4  9       NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 3, Middleton 2, Eau Claire North 2.

 

Division 2

School       Record       Points        Last  Week

  1. La Crosse Central (7) 14-2  97     1
  2. Beaver Dam (3) 18-0  92     2
  3. Waunakee 14-1  76     3
  4. Stoughton 14-1  66     4
  5. Pius XI 15-2  57     5
  6. Cedarburg 16-2  47     6
  7. Pewaukee 16-2  37     8
  8. Milw. Washington 13-4  36     7
  9. Onalaska 16-2  21     9
  10. Pulaski 14-2 12     NR

Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Kaukauna 4.

 

Division 3

School       Record       Points        Last  Week

  1. Ripon (7) 16-0  97     1
  2. Appleton Xavier (3) 16-0 93     2
  3. Bloomer 14-2 72     6
  4. Martin Luther 14-2  68     7
  5. Lake Mills 15-2  53     3
  6. Prescott 15-3 46     8
  7. Edgewood 12-4  32     9
  8. Southern Door 14-2  27     5
  9. Westby 15-2  24     10
  10. Waupun 13-4  18     NR

Others receiving votes: Columbus 12, Prairie du Chien 4, Little Chute 3, New Holstein 1.

 

Division 4

School       Record       Points        Last  Week

  1. Destiny (7) 16-1  97     1
  2. Darlington (3) 17-0 93     2
  3. Cochrane-Fountain City 15-2  77     4
  4. The Prairie School 15-2  70     5
  5. Young Coggs Prep 16-2 55     3
  6. Regis 14-3  54     6
  7. Laconia 13-3 41     7
  8. Edgar 13-3  17     8
  9. Deerfield 15-2  9       NR

(tie)Spring Valley         12-4  9       10

Others receiving votes: Phillips 7, Stanley-Boyd 6, Saint Mary’s Springs 5, Howards Grove 4, Shiocton 4, Marathon 2.

 

Division 5

School       Record       Points        Last  Week

  1. Seneca (8) 17-0  96     2
  2. Columbus Catholic (1) 16-0  87     3
  3. Barneveld (1) 14-2 81     4T
  4. Hilbert 16-1  69     4T
  5. Shullsburg 15-1  62     1
  6. Bangor 15-1  52     6
  7. Gresham Community 13-2  36     7
  8. Almond-Bancroft 13-2  30     8
  9. McDonell Central 11-3  17     9
  10. Milw.Academy of Science 11-6  7       NR

Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 3, Black Hawk 3, Assumption 2, Sheboygan County Christian 2, Rio 2, Valley Christian 1.

 

