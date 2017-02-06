Latest AP Boys Basketball State Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) –

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

Oshkosh North (10) 16-0 100 1 Stevens Point 15-2 86 3 Kimberly 14-1 76 2 Madison Memorial 16-2 72 4 Brookfield Central 16-1 63 5 Milwaukee Vincent 14-3 43 7

(tie)Oak Creek 15-2 43 6

Bay Port 14-2 29 9T Arrowhead 13-4 13 9T Muskego 14-2 9 8 Sun Prairie 13-4 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Riverside University 3, Middleton 2, Eau Claire North 2.

Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

La Crosse Central (7) 14-2 97 1 Beaver Dam (3) 18-0 92 2 Waunakee 14-1 76 3 Stoughton 14-1 66 4 Pius XI 15-2 57 5 Cedarburg 16-2 47 6 Pewaukee 16-2 37 8 Milw. Washington 13-4 36 7 Onalaska 16-2 21 9 Pulaski 14-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Whitnall 5, Kaukauna 4.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

Ripon (7) 16-0 97 1 Appleton Xavier (3) 16-0 93 2 Bloomer 14-2 72 6 Martin Luther 14-2 68 7 Lake Mills 15-2 53 3 Prescott 15-3 46 8 Edgewood 12-4 32 9 Southern Door 14-2 27 5 Westby 15-2 24 10 Waupun 13-4 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbus 12, Prairie du Chien 4, Little Chute 3, New Holstein 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

Destiny (7) 16-1 97 1 Darlington (3) 17-0 93 2 Cochrane-Fountain City 15-2 77 4 The Prairie School 15-2 70 5 Young Coggs Prep 16-2 55 3 Regis 14-3 54 6 Laconia 13-3 41 7 Edgar 13-3 17 8 Deerfield 15-2 9 NR

(tie)Spring Valley 12-4 9 10

Others receiving votes: Phillips 7, Stanley-Boyd 6, Saint Mary’s Springs 5, Howards Grove 4, Shiocton 4, Marathon 2.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

Seneca (8) 17-0 96 2 Columbus Catholic (1) 16-0 87 3 Barneveld (1) 14-2 81 4T Hilbert 16-1 69 4T Shullsburg 15-1 62 1 Bangor 15-1 52 6 Gresham Community 13-2 36 7 Almond-Bancroft 13-2 30 8 McDonell Central 11-3 17 9 Milw.Academy of Science 11-6 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Alma/Pepin 3, Black Hawk 3, Assumption 2, Sheboygan County Christian 2, Rio 2, Valley Christian 1.