Latest AP Girls Basketball State Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School Record Points Last Week

1. Appleton North (9) 19-0 99 1

2. Milwaukee King (1) 19-0 91 2

3. De Pere 17-2 77 4

4. Germantown 17-2 67 5

5. Arrowhead 16-3 59 6

6. Mukwonago 17-2 50 3

7. Middleton 16-2 43 7

8. Sun Prairie 16-3 34 8

9. Madison East 14-4 10 NR

10. Hudson 14-3 9 9

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 5, Bay Port 4, Appleton West 1, Hamilton 1.

Division 2

School Record Points Last Week

1. Beaver Dam (10) 18-0 100 1

2. New Berlin West 18-1 87 3

3. Pewaukee 16-3 62 5

4. Stoughton 16-3 61 8

5. West De Pere 16-1 60 2

6. Plymouth 15-2 52 6

7. Monroe 16-2 51 4

8. Hortonville 14-3 35 9

9. Waunakee 15-3 15 7

10. Union Grove 16-3 13 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Cedarburg 2, Luxemburg-Casco 1, Mount Horeb 1, Onalaska 1.

Division 3

School Record Points Last Week

1. Whitewater (8) 17-1 98 1

2. Martin Luther 17-1 86 2

3. Edgewood (2) 15-3 82 3

4. Richland Center 16-1 66 4

5. Wrightstown 15-2 57 6

6. Freedom 16-2 49 5

7. Valders 17-2 44 7

8. Amherst 15-1 31 9T

9. Bloomer 14-3 18 9T

10. Kewaunee 14-4 7 8

(tie)Hayward 14-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 3, West Salem 1.

Division 4

School Record Points Last Week

1. Aquinas (8) 17-0 97 1

2. Lourdes Academy (2) 16-1 91 3

3. Wisconsin Heights 16-0 74 4

4. Melrose-Mindoro 18-0 68 5

5. Laconia 18-1 59 2

6. Howards Grove 17-1 52 6

7. Neillsville 16-1 49 7

8. Marathon 15-3 26 10

9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 16-1 19 8

10. Mineral Point 14-4 5 9

Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, Ozaukee 3.

Division 5

School Record Points Last Week

1. Clayton (10) 17-0 100 1

2. Black Hawk 17-0 90 2

3. Flambeau 15-1 74 4

4. Bangor 15-3 59 6

5. Tri-County 17-1 48 5

6. Shullsburg 14-3 44 7

7. McDonell Central 16-3 43 3

8. Loyal 16-3 35 8

9. Newman Catholic 15-3 24 9T

10. Riverdale 15-3 23 9T

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 8, Living Word Lutheran 2.