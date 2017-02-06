Latest AP Girls Basketball State Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 6, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Appleton North (9) 19-0 99 1
2. Milwaukee King (1) 19-0 91 2
3. De Pere 17-2 77 4
4. Germantown 17-2 67 5
5. Arrowhead 16-3 59 6
6. Mukwonago 17-2 50 3
7. Middleton 16-2 43 7
8. Sun Prairie 16-3 34 8
9. Madison East 14-4 10 NR
10. Hudson 14-3 9 9
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 5, Bay Port 4, Appleton West 1, Hamilton 1.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. Beaver Dam (10) 18-0 100 1
2. New Berlin West 18-1 87 3
3. Pewaukee 16-3 62 5
4. Stoughton 16-3 61 8
5. West De Pere 16-1 60 2
6. Plymouth 15-2 52 6
7. Monroe 16-2 51 4
8. Hortonville 14-3 35 9
9. Waunakee 15-3 15 7
10. Union Grove 16-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Cedarburg 2, Luxemburg-Casco 1, Mount Horeb 1, Onalaska 1.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Whitewater (8) 17-1 98 1
2. Martin Luther 17-1 86 2
3. Edgewood (2) 15-3 82 3
4. Richland Center 16-1 66 4
5. Wrightstown 15-2 57 6
6. Freedom 16-2 49 5
7. Valders 17-2 44 7
8. Amherst 15-1 31 9T
9. Bloomer 14-3 18 9T
10. Kewaunee 14-4 7 8
(tie)Hayward 14-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 3, West Salem 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Aquinas (8) 17-0 97 1
2. Lourdes Academy (2) 16-1 91 3
3. Wisconsin Heights 16-0 74 4
4. Melrose-Mindoro 18-0 68 5
5. Laconia 18-1 59 2
6. Howards Grove 17-1 52 6
7. Neillsville 16-1 49 7
8. Marathon 15-3 26 10
9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 16-1 19 8
10. Mineral Point 14-4 5 9
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 4, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3, Ozaukee 3.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Clayton (10) 17-0 100 1
2. Black Hawk 17-0 90 2
3. Flambeau 15-1 74 4
4. Bangor 15-3 59 6
5. Tri-County 17-1 48 5
6. Shullsburg 14-3 44 7
7. McDonell Central 16-3 43 3
8. Loyal 16-3 35 8
9. Newman Catholic 15-3 24 9T
10. Riverdale 15-3 23 9T
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Academy of Science 8, Living Word Lutheran 2.