Manitowoc Police seek German Shepherd that attacked man

By Published: Updated:
Action 2 News slate new graphics

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – The Manitowoc Police Department is seeking the owner of a dog that bit a man in the 3000 block of Menasha Ave.

It happened about 10:15 a.m.

Police say a tan and brown German Shepherd attacked a 54-year-old man while he was trying to get into his vehicle. The man was bitten three times and required treatment for injuries to his arm, leg, and back.

The victim said the dog was wearing a collar, and that he had heard “jingling” as the dog approached. Police believe that indicates the dog had a license or rabies tag on the collar.

The dog was last seen running east through yards in the 1400 block of N. 24th St.

If you have any information on this dog, call Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6551. Callers can remain anonymous.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s