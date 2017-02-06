Manitowoc Police seek German Shepherd that attacked man

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) – The Manitowoc Police Department is seeking the owner of a dog that bit a man in the 3000 block of Menasha Ave.

It happened about 10:15 a.m.

Police say a tan and brown German Shepherd attacked a 54-year-old man while he was trying to get into his vehicle. The man was bitten three times and required treatment for injuries to his arm, leg, and back.

The victim said the dog was wearing a collar, and that he had heard “jingling” as the dog approached. Police believe that indicates the dog had a license or rabies tag on the collar.

The dog was last seen running east through yards in the 1400 block of N. 24th St.

If you have any information on this dog, call Manitowoc Police at (920) 686-6551. Callers can remain anonymous.