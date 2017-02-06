Meteor draws reactions from people across the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. – (WBAY) – A bright light and a loud boom woke up folks across northeast Wisconsin early Monday morning.

A meteor falling from the sky taking a track across the Fox River Valley

Landing in Lake Michigan east of Manitowoc, according to the American Meteor Society.

“It was 1:30, I woke up from a really loud boom, house shook for 4-5 seconds,” said Appleton’s Kathy Meyer.

Kathy and her husband, Scott, weren’t quite sure what loud boom was.

But they had an idea where it came from

“It definitely felt like it was coming from up above and not an earthquake,” said Scott.

Over in Greenville,Casey Mall-Pavich, was in her bathroom when she heard the loud boom.

“The rifle range we hear, we also live near the airport so my second thought was it had something to do with an airport or an airplane, but it was so loud,” said Pavich.

So the Paviches looked at the footage from their security cameras to see what that boom was.

After seeing the angles and the bright light, the family thought maybe headlights.

“I don’t think those are headlights,” Pavich said. “Then we got on twitter and searched meteor.”

And that’s where they found their answer.

Back in Appleton, Dave Baye was driving home with a friend when he saw the meteor falling from the sky.

“Essential what it looked like was a giant firework flying across the sky,” Baye said. “You could see that it was a huge ball of fire with a tale on it.”

Not a bad show for the end of the weekend.