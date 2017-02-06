Oshkosh police investigate suspected human trafficking

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Oshkosh police say a Chinese citizen arrested for prostitution at a local hotel is being questioned to determine if she’s a victim of human trafficking.

Police say the 53-year-old woman flew from China to New York City, then flew to Milwaukee and made her way to Neenah.

She was arrested Friday after Neenah Police and the Oshkosh Police Vice and Narcotics Unit responded to an ad placed on the Back Page social media website.

Police say anti-human trafficking advocates are interviewing the woman to learn more.

 

