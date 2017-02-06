Oshkosh Police seize 28 pounds of marijuana, $30,000 cash, guns

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Two Oshkosh men are facing drug charges after a search warrant found almost 28 pounds of marijuana and almost $30,000 in cash.

Police searched a home on the 800-block of Harborview Court last week. They also found a number of firearms and one ounce of methamphetamine.

Police are seeking charges against a 30-year-old man of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession with methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A 31-year-old man may be charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking dwelling.