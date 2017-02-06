Oskey joins 1,000 point club

Seymour standout Hailey Oskey committed to play college basketball at UW-Green Bay back during her sophomore year. She had Division 2 offers before she even started high school. Regardless of what her college hoops future holds, Oskey still has things she wants to accomplish at Seymour High School and she checked one of those off this weekend.

“It’s a good feeling. I’ve wanted it for a long time.”

Saturday the Seymour Thunder took on the Menasha bluejays in a Bay conference matchup. In that game, Oskey joined the 1,000 point club as a junior and is now second in career points in school history.

“I couldn’t have done it without any of my teammates being there for me and all the hard work we’ve put in,” said Oskey.

Seymour head coach Bobby Kuchta added, “This is unheard of. Just a talented, athletic, coachable kid that works hard in practice and in the offseason. Puts the time in and it has really paid off for her.”

“I definitely teared up. It’s a huge milestone for her. I’ve been playing with her for years now. We’ve always bonded inside of basketball and then outside and Im really proud of her. Its a huge moment for her, said Seymour senior Zoe Moehring.

Oskey’s talent was clear early in her basketball career. Earning first team all bay conference honors in the 2016 season, but with some help from her new head coach, she continues to grow.

“My percentages have went up from the beginning of the season just because of what he’s taught me. So its nice to have a coach that knows what he’s doing and can help us as an individual and a team,” said Oskey.

“We talked about a few things we can do out of the offense and she’s more familiar with what we wanna run now. More comfortable and she’s playing more confident so as a player this year I’ve seen a lot of improvement from the beginning to now,” said Kuchta

But even her most recent achievement isn’t quite enough for Oskey.

“She wants to be the all-time leading scorer on the girls side this year and that’s 1,088” said Kuchta.

The Seymour Thunder as a team are 9-2 this season, second in the Bay conference behind West De Pere. Oskey leads the team averaging 17.4 points per game.