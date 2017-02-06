Pokemon Go creators need permit for Milwaukee County parks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Board has approved an ordinance requiring creators of smartphone games like Pokemon Go to get a permit before they can use park locations in their location-based games.

Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2l1gxqk ) that the permit requirement is in response to the County Parks Department’s inability to hold Niantic Inc. and its Pokémon franchise financially accountable for damage done at Lake Park after swarms of players flocked to the park last summer.

County officials say they weren’t notified when Niantic placed game characters at numerous historic landmarks within the park.

Wasserman says county taxpayers were stuck paying for “thousands of dollars” of damage to the park.

Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson says the permit requirement targets game creators and doesn’t restrict public access to the parks.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com