Police: Man stole car batteries from unlocked vehicles in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man has been arrested and accused of stealing car batteries in Green Bay.

Online court records show Pedro Gonzalez-Martinez, 32, has been charged with 11 counts of theft and one felony count of taking a car without an owner’s permission.

The thefts happened during the week of Jan. 30, 2017. Police say employees of a business in the 500 block of Acme reported that someone was entering vehicles and stealing the batteries.

The vehicles were unlocked.

Police believe there are more victims out there. Victims are encouraged to report it to Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3208.

Meanwhile, the department has a familiar message for citizens:

“We are urging people to lock their car doors, secure valuables and attempt to park in well lit areas during hours of darkness,” says a statement from the police department.