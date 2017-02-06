Statewide recall for beef jerky produced by Wisconsin company

By Published: Updated:
Target 2 Consumer Alert slate NEW GRAPHICS

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A statewide recall has been issued for beef jerky produced by a Wisconsin company.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio issued the recall for jerky that was not properly inspected before sale.

The DATCP says the recalled jerky has the Wisconsin legend and number 293 on the label or package.

All affected products were sold in quarter pound packages.

They are sold under these brand names:

  • North Oak, Peppercorn Jerky
  • North Oak, Hickory Smoked Jerky
  • Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Beef Jerky
  • Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., “Our Famous” Beef Jerky
  • Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe Inc., Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky
  • Twisted Oak Farms, Nitrite Free! Beef Jerky

The jerky was sold throughout Wisconsin on or before Jan. 5, 2017.

The DATCP says there are no reports of illnesses related to the jerky.

Consumers can return the jerky to the store of purchase.

 

 

