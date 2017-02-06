The science of meteor sightings

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) – A meteor over Lake Michigan lit up the sky early Monday morning, causing quite a stir. The National Weather Service says the “shooting star” caused a sonic boom when it hit our atmosphere, shaking houses in the region. The American Meteor Society says its flare was seen as far away as Indiana and Michigan. The fireball streaking across the night sky was captured by police and truck dashcams and surveillance cameras.

Each year about 35,000 people filter through the Barlow Planetarium for one of its astronomy programs. We’re told what made this meteor over Northeast Wisconsin a rare event was its size.

Officials at the planetarium in Menasha tell us meteor sightings are actually quite common.

“On any given moment, if you go outside at night and just stare up into the sky, you’re going to see six meteors per hour. Whether there’s a meteor shower or not. If there’s a meteor shower it will be increased, but on average we’re going to see these little streaks of light going across the sky,” planetarium director Alan Peche said.

Those little streaks are created by meteors about the size of a grain of salt.

NASA experts tell us the meteor we saw Monday was about the size of a minivan before it hit the Earth’s atmosphere, then burned up until it was closer to the size of a lunch box when it landed in Lake Michigan.

“By the looks of the radar, there’s hundreds of meteorites sitting on the bottom Lake Michigan right now. We know the exact location from the weather radar. The falling meteorites show up on four different radars in NOAA’s Nexrad National Weather Radar System,” NASA scientist Marc Fries said.

Weather radar coupled with all of the footage of the event will be used by NASA and others to research this meteor event.

If the pieces of the meteor, which are upwards of four-and-a-half billion years old, are collected from the bottom of Lake Michigan, they could help researchers understand more of the composition and history of the solar system.

“From a scientific perspective, they’re very valuable,” Fries said.

We’re told meteor falls like this only happen about every 5 to 6 years in different parts of the world.

While they always create a lot of buzz, they’re random and, as of now, there’s no way to predict when the next one might hit.