1 person dead, another injured in Oak Creek fire

OAK CREEK, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a woman has died after being pulled from a fire at a home in Oak Creek.

The fire started shortly before 11 Monday night in a mobile home. Two people were inside the trailer when the call for help was made. Fire officials say one person made it out of the home and firefighters went in to get the 54-year-old woman.

Both were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive.

The Red Cross is providing assistance. Investigators are looking for a cause of the fire.