OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – A number of local union workers are on strike against what they call unfair labor practices by their employer, Axle Tech, in Oshkosh.

Members of United Auto Workers Local 291 voted to reject the company’s contract proposal over the weekend.

The Wisconsin AFL-CIO is calling on the corporation to return to the bargaining table to negotiate a new contract.

UAW Local 291 has 58 members. All are on strike at Axle Tech.