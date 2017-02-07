Bart Starr Overcomes Latest Health Scare

Packers legend Bart Starr has overcome yet another health scare, and his family says he is recovering well at home in Alabama.

At 83 now, the MVP of Super Bowls 1 and 2, and Packers legend, continues to amaze those who love him the most.

“He’s like the Energizer Bunny isn’t he, he just keeps going, making his place in pro football he faced a lot of obstacles and he overcame all of them to become the great quarterback that he became, but in the last two years I don’t know of anybody that has had to overcome more than he’s had to overcome,” says Bart Starr’s wife, Cherry Starr.

Since 2014, Starr has faced unbelievable health challenges: two strokes, a heart attack, a bronchial infection and a broken hip.

Last year, he underwent bladder surgery which triggered a dangerous staph infection, from which he has now just recovered.

A few days ago, WBRC TV in Alabama caught up with Starr during a rehab session, which he attends 3 times a week.

“I just love the fight. You don’t mind the fight do you? No,” says Starr to a reporters question.

Bart Starr’s son credits two experimental stem-cell treatments for helping his father’s condition improve and the family is exploring the possibility of a third treatment this year.

But recent weeks have brought hope, and promise, stemming from the character of an amazing man.

“Even in the most dire circumstances he seems to draw upon that reservoir of his belief in maintaining a strong positive attitude and his personal faith that there’s always a chance to get better,” says Bart Starr, Jr.

“He treats everyone the way he treats me, with respect and love and generosity and that’s why people love him so much,” adds Cherry Starr.

The Starr family says if Bart can maintain the progress he’s made, they’re hopeful he’ll be able to return to Lambeau Field for a game early next season.