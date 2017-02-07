Books to the Rescue! comforts children in crisis

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Local organizations have joined a program to help children in crisis.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Golden House, and Brown County Child Protective Services received reading and activity books from “Books to the Rescue!” The program delivered 11 bins of books and items for children of all ages.

Officers and social workers use the books to help comfort a child involved in an accident or another crisis situation.

“We have a variety of books. Some are well known characters, some are more activity books that kids can get busy with right away at that time. We picked certain bins and books that fit inside the back of a police cruiser,” Brown County Books to the Rescue coordinator Stephanie Krahn said.

Books to the Rescue! relies on community donations.

Click here to learn about the program and how to donate.