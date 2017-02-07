Brown County Sheriff’s Office awards exceptional officers and citizens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Brown County sheriff honored citizens and employees of the sheriff’s office for their extraordinary work in the community.

One citizen received the Good Samaritan Award for helping to save his neighbor whose house was filled with smoke.

Jason Brault woke up hearing his neighbor’s dog barking outside and noticed the patio light wasn’t on as it usually is when his neighbor lets the dog outside.

Brault felt something wasn’t right, so he called police.

Officers found the house filled with smoke and the neighbor lying unconscious on the floor.

“Mr. Brault’s keen observation and quick actions on the night of April 30th, 2016, prevented what could have been a horrible tragedy. Mr. Brault’s actions epitomize what being a good neighbor is all about and he shall be recognized with the Good Samaritan Award,” Sheriff’s Capt. Jody Lemmens said.

Brault’s award was one of ten handed out Tuesday night in a ceremony at the Rock Garden Supper Club. Also recognized:

Certificate of Appreciation: Paul Smith, a licensed counselor, who was instrumental in developing and supporting the sheriff’s office POST program, field emergency responder wellness, critical incident de-briefs, and breaking down the barriers of officers seeking help.

Unit Citation/Patrol: Officers responded to a report of a person with a knife attempting to murder a family on Riverside Drive in the Village of Hobart on June 7, 2016. They established a perimeter, secured the scene, coordinated multiple victim rescue, apprehended the suspect and processed evidence. “They performed exceptionally in what is likely to be one of the most high-risk volatile incidents they will see in their career.” (19 recipients.)

Unit Citation/DTF & others: “On March 22, 2016, more than 100 officers from nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies executed a series of 20 search warrants in a three-county area” in the culmination of a seven-month investigation of a methamphetamine operation. The raids netted meth, marijuana, guns, and 82 arrests. (39 recipients.)

Merit Award/Arrest: Lt. Mike Jansen and Deputy Karisa Verheyen were recognized for responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 41, alerting other motorists, and positioning themselves to stop the vehicle on January 1, 2016.

Life Saving: Deputies Joe Patenaude, Cooper Walker and Brook VanDeHei immediately began CPR on a male who wasn’t breathing at a home in Howard on July 10, 2016. Patenaude drove the rescue rig so the medical professionals could continue advanced treatment on the subject, who was able to be revived.

Distinguished Service: Deputy Art Adams, an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, has served on the crash reconstruction unit for 14 of thos eyears and been the primary investigator of 95 crashes.

Distinguished Service: Captain David Konrath (ret.) served in the sheriff’s office for 31 years until retiring last June. He led the investigative division, was active in boat patrol and K9, and helped in the planning, development and staffing of a new jail.

Distinguished Service: Lieutenant Phil Steffen (ret.) retired in January after 27 years in the sheriff’s office, active on the SWAT team and Unified Tactics Training Unit.

Officer of the Year: Deputy Charles Tassoul is the sheriff’s office’s first nationally accredited ACTAR Certified Crash Reconstructionist. A member of the department for 16 years, he’s dedicated the serving the Crash Reconstruction and Field Training teams, taking a leadership role on the RECON team, and has been primary investigator on 75 crashes and multiple crime scenes.