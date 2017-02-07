City leaders hope to improve Legends District in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Leaders will vote whether to approve a plan for the Legends District in Green Bay.

The Legends District is considered the area east of Lambeau Field to Ashland Avenue, between Lombardi Avenue and McCarthy Way.

It’s a 90 acre piece of land that already includes businesses like Badger State Brewing Company, Tundra Lodge Resort and Brett Favre’s Steakhouse.

Planners and business owners have worked together to create a vision they think will be a great opportunity for the city.

“It’s not downtown, it’s not University Avenue, it’s not Velp Avenue, it’s the Legends District — and here’s how we can capitalize on creating that distinct neighborhood it really offers another choice when it comes to housing, when it comes to entertainment, when it comes to a place to go,” said Kevin Vonck, Director of Economic Development in Green Bay.

A master plan will go before City Council for approval Tuesday night. City leaders would like to see more shops and restaurants inside Legends District.

“I think this is just another step in the natural process as far as the growth and continued development of the area,” said Andrew Fabry, Co-founder of Badger State Brewing.

Fabry said it’s nice the area is being recognized, and he has some ideas of his own.

“I would like to see complimentary businesses come in that work well with beer and those are the kinds of people who I am personally going to try to connect with and network with over the course of our travels via the beer world,” said Fabry.

In the plan for City Council, city planners are also recommending some residential construction, but nothing is set in stone quite yet. Another recommendation is to extend Reggie White Way.

To see the plan in its entirety click here.