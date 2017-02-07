Democrats in Legislature fear budget plans are overly optimistic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – As Gov. Scott Walker toured the state releasing new details of his two-year budget plan, Democratic lawmakers from the area explained what they want to see in the state budget.

Representatives Eric Genrich from Green Bay, Gordon Hintz from Oshkosh, and Amanda Stuck from Appleton held a news conference Tuesday at the Brown County courthouse.

They said while they hope the governor’s revenue projections hold up, they fear he’s being overly optimistic.

“Our state continues to have economic growth well below the national average. We have a labor shortage. We don’t have enough people for a lot of the jobs we have in the state. Those things are going to impact our ability as a state to grow,” Rep. Hintz said.

“It’s too little, it’s too late, and Wisconsinites deserve a heck of a lot better,” said Rep. Genrich.

Rep. Stuck added she’s looking for a better use of money when it comes to reforming the corrections system and helping veterans.