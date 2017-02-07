Economic impact of a Bucks’ D-League team in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Milwaukee Bucks will announce the selection of Oshkosh to be the location of their Developmental League team Wednesday.

The I-41 corridor will add another professional sports destination in Wisconsin.

“Professional sports has thrived for a number of years,” Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Jason White said. “You see what the Timber Rattlers has done, look at what the Packers have done, you look at the Resch Center.”

Economic developers says that’s a good sign for the new Bucks D-League team to succeed.

But it’s also a good sign for Oshkosh.

“If you look at it’s a thirty-five hundred seat arena and if you see that there’s 24 dates the Bucks will be using and you look at some of the potential events and activities that can take place, you’re looking at tens of millions of economic development spin-off,” said Rob Kleman, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Economic Development.

Project developers hope to host concerts, boat shows, and conventions at the arena planned on the site of the former Buckstaff Furniture Company.

In the long term, leaders hope the $15 million privately financed project, brings more people to Oshkosh and the revitalizes the area around the arena.

“But this would take, form a bridge, if you will, between the southern part of the downtown to the northern part of the downtown in terms of redeveloping the south shore development area known as the sawdust district,” said White.

Redeveloping the abandoned pioneer resort, building new offices, and having a potential entertainment district around the arena are goals laid out by the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp.

And it says landing the Bucks D-League team is a giant step forward.