Federal judge gives man life in prison for role in heroin overdose deaths

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – A man from Fort Atkinson was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge Monday, more than two years after two men in Neenah overdosed on heroin he sold to dealers.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 24-year-old Frederick Schnettler and 38-year-old Cory Dedering died from heroin linked back to Donald Harden, 47. A third heroin user who overdosed but survived testified at Harden’s trial.

Prosecutors say Harden bought heroin in Chicago, repackaged it, and sold it to dealers in the Fox Valley.

In September 2014, he gave 11 grams of heroin to one dealer, telling her, “Be careful with this stuff, it’s got bodies on it.”

Harden was convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin involving 100 grams grams or more.

Judge William Griesbach cited Harden’s length record of drug convictions in Wisconsin and Iowa. He noted that Harden didn’t use heroin but sought to profit from it.