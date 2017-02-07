Founder of US Venture Open dies, leaves lasting legacy in Northeast Wisconsin

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) – Northeast Wisconsin has lost a community champion. Bill Schmidt, the man who launched the US Venture Open, the largest charitable golf outing in the state, died on Sunday at the age of 79 after a brief illness.

From his success in the family business at US Oil to his creation of what is now known as the US Venture Open, Bill Schmidt leaves a lasting legacy in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to Curt Detjen, President/CEO of the Community Foundation of the Fox Valley Region, “Bill Schmidt is really one of the heroes of this community. I don’t know of too many people who loved this community more. He loved his family, he loved his company and he loved everybody around him and everybody loved him.”

Always appreciative of what he had, in 1986, Schmidt started a golf outing to help the less fortunate in his community.

“He thought it would be fun. Bring some friends together, see if they could raise some money to help people in need,” says Schmidt’s daughter, Sarah Schmidt.

Thirty years later, the US Venture Open attracts close to a thousand participants each year and has raised $33-million.

Sarah Schmidt says, “I don’t think he ever imagined it would become what it is today. It was just something he was incredibly proud of and really in awe of.”

The funds raised are not only being used to help combat poverty by getting to the root causes of it, but they’re having an impact.

“Some of the most innovative and strategic grant making going on here in Northeast Wisconsin is happening as a result of the Schmidts and what they got started,” says Curt Detjen. Adding, “There are so many different people and families being helped. Many of them don’t realize that the help they’re getting is really, has the origins from the Schmidts and from Bill Schmidt.”

Despite that success, Schmidt was constantly looking for ways to do more.

His daughter says, “He never was really one to sit back and admire he work easily or rest with contentment, my dad was a doer.”

And while his family feels Bill Schmidt was taken too soon, they honor him by continuing his work.

Sarah Schmidt adds, “This really was his legacy. It’s our family’s legacy, our company’s passion and I think we all feel a real responsibility to just do as much as we can as long as we can do it and help as many people as possible.”