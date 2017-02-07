Green Bay city council discusses mayor’s fate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay’s City Council went into a marathon session Tuesday night. Members had their hands full with dozens of items on the agenda after the last full council meeting was canceled by bad weather.

One of the first items they discussed was the fate of Mayor Jim Schmitt.

A city resident filed a petition to remove the mayor from office back in December, after the mayor entered a plea bargain for violating campaign fundraising regulations. Since then, the city council has been looking at all of its options.

Aldermen voted to bring in outside counsel rather than rely on the city attorney to help them understand their options.

The president and vice president of the council went out and found an attorney from Milwaukee, who they say they hired.

At Tuesday’s meeting they announced a hearing, scheduled for February 20, giving the mayor and council members a chance to submit evidence, question witnesses, and decide whether the mayor should be removed from office.

But one of the council members says council president Tom De Wane wasn’t supposed to hire an attorney without the full council’s permission.

“My understanding was that there would be full council approval,” Alderwoman Barb Dorff said, “then the letter came out that an attorney had been hired, and I was questioning what has been agreed to.”

De Wane says he was doing what he thought the council asked him to do.

“I assumed that I was directed to do this process. What we are trying to do is not make controversy, I don’t want to keep putting this in the limelight. You deserve a speedy hearing, and the faster we do it the better,” De Wane said.

Later in the meeting, the council approved a master plan for the Legends District, which will focus on bringing stores and restaurants to a 90-acre area between Lambeau Field and Ashland Avenue. The council amended the plan to extend the district to Reggie White Way.

That area already includes businesses like Tundra Lodge Resort, Brett Favre’s Steakhouse and Badger State Brewing Company. City leaders hope to capitalize on the popularity of Lambeau Field and interest in the Packers’ Titletown District on the west side of the stadium.