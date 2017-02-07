Green Bay Police warn of bizarre extortion scam targeting dating website

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Bizarre.

That’s the only way police can describe a never-before-seen scam that hit the area over the weekend.

A Green Bay man logged onto a dating website and quickly became the victim of extortion.

Now police are worried there are more victims too ashamed to come forward.

When the man, in his early 20s, logged onto the dating site Plenty of Fish Saturday morning, Green Bay police say he became prey to scammers in mere minutes.

The man began chatting online, then through text messages, with a girl he thought was over 18.

Then he sent an inappropriate picture of himself to the supposed girl, and suddenly her story changed.

“The person on the other end was now pretending to be the parents of this person, who is now under age 18, and because he sent an inappropriate image to a minor, that he’s now in trouble with the police department,” explains Green Bay Police Lt. Rick Belanger.

The scammers then told him they were actually at the Green Bay Police Department, filing a report.

Since the victim was in Green Bay himself, he thought he really was in trouble.

“He had also gotten a voicemail from this person, saying that he was Captain James of the Green Bay Police Department, and to avoid prosecution, that money needs to be sent to them in some format,” says Belanger.

That seemed fishy, so the man went to talk to police himself.

Officers quickly figured out the man was being scammed by someone they believe is in another country, based on phone numbers used.

“It’s very unique. It’s a very disturbing way to try to extort money out of people,” says Belanger.

Police have never seen this kind of scam here and have reached out to the FBI to see if it’s happening elsewhere.

They say the troubling part is how scammers made this look so legit, likely finding names and phone numbers of police on the department’s website, and knowing exactly when to take advantage of a man in a vulnerable state.

“He was kind of caught in a jam of do I report this as a scam or do I report that I’m sending inappropriate pictures of myself through a website?” says Belanger.

Police don’t believe the man had ill intentions and truly thought he was communicating with an adult.

And while this victim never sent money, police are afraid others have, but are too embarrassed to report it.

“We’re hoping, if this gets out, that people learn this is a scam. The Green Bay Police Department is never going to call anybody to say send some money now to avoid prosecution,” says Belanger.

They’ll investigate, but say these kinds of scams are hard to trace and warn people to be cautious, even on dating sites.