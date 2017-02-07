High school sports scores: Tuesday, February 7

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner.
BOY’S BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 62, Gresham Community 54
Arcadia 53, Westby 50
Assumption 58, Pittsville 52
Barneveld 55, Black Hawk 52
Brookfield Central 62, Marquette University 58
Brown Deer 94, Whitnall 77
Cadott 49, Thorp 45
Cameron 77, Shell Lake 13
Coleman 57, Niagara 52
Columbus Catholic 93, Owen-Withee 87
DeForest 71, Reedsburg Area 60
Dodgeland 65, Johnson Creek 43
Eau Claire North 65, La Crosse Logan 64
Ellsworth 64, Amery 37
Faith Christian 74, Tenor/Veritas 17
Fond du Lac 91, Appleton North 61
Fort Atkinson 59, Milton 49
Franklin 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 52
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Holmen 61
Grantsburg 48, Siren 42
Hamilton 57, Wauwatosa East 48
Hope Christian 68, Heritage Christian 48
Hudson 73, St. Paul Highland Park, Minn. 59
Hustisford 64, Rio 62
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58
Kickapoo 58, Wauzeka-Steuben 49
Kimberly 89, Kaukauna 54
La Crosse Central 92, Stevens Point 76
Lakeside Lutheran 72, Adams-Friendship 56
Laona-Wabeno 85, Three Lakes 34
Lena 64, Wausaukee 39
Marathon 62, Stratford 43
Marshfield 77, Eau Claire Memorial 61
Martin Luther 61, Racine Lutheran 52
McDonell Central 86, Osseo-Fairchild 53
Menomonee Falls 96, West Allis Nathan Hale 77
Messmer 67, Living Word Lutheran 57
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 63
Milwaukee Academy of Science 82, Milwaukee Carmen 57
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 74, Milwaukee School of Languages 60
Milwaukee Vincent 99, Milwaukee North 69
Monona Grove 79, Monroe 78, OT
Mount Horeb 55, Sauk Prairie 46
Muskego 73, Kettle Moraine 72
Necedah 77, New Lisbon 41
Neenah 52, Hortonville 47
New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pius XI Catholic 48
North Crawford 58, La Farge 48
Northwood 52, Clayton 39
Oak Creek 57, Racine Horlick 40
Oconto 79, Gibraltar 59
Oregon 62, Edgewood 51
Oshkosh West 59, Appleton West 51
Pardeeville 67, Cambria-Friesland 61
Peshtigo 72, Gillett 15
Pewaukee 88, New Berlin West 68
Phillips 59, Chequamegon 55
Portage 42, Baraboo 36
Prairie du Chien 45, Aquinas 39
Prescott 81, Osceola 73, 2OT
Pulaski 68, Notre Dame 61
Racine Park 51, Kenosha Bradford 37
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 36
Randolph 59, Horicon 58, OT
Regis 57, Fall Creek 42
Rice Lake 69, Hayward 54
Rosholt 89, Menominee Indian 59
Saint Croix Central 44, New Richmond 40
Saint Thomas More 57, Shoreland Lutheran 56
Salam School 78, Milwaukee Early View 36
Seneca 98, Weston 29
Sheboygan Falls 73, Kiel 70, OT
Shiocton 64, Pacelli 50
Shullsburg 67, Cassville 32
South Milwaukee 56, Cudahy 45
Southern Door 65, Algoma 63
Spring Valley 69, Clear Lake 64
Stanley-Boyd 56, Altoona 35
Sturgeon Bay 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50
Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 43
The Prairie School 69, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60
Tri-County 72, Marion 51
Union Grove 78, Wilmot Union 73
Unity 53, Frederic 40
University School of Milwaukee 83, St. John’s NW Military Academy 81
Valley Christian 69, Markesan 56
Waunakee 84, Stoughton 70
Waupun 63, Plymouth 39
Wauwatosa West 74, Greendale 54
Wayland Academy 74, Central Wisconsin Christian 42
West Salem 59, Luther 55
Weyauwega-Fremont 66, Manawa 57
Whitewater 63, Clinton 58, OT
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 35, Auburndale 21
Appleton North 59, Oshkosh West 45
Aquinas 56, West Salem 30
Arrowhead 71, Catholic Memorial 47
Badger 65, Delavan-Darien 62
Bangor 80, Wonewoc-Center 15
Bay Port 51, Green Bay Southwest 40
Beaver Dam 89, Wisconsin Lutheran 34
Belmont 57, Potosi 56
Benton 75, Highland 43
Black Hawk 70, Pecatonica 16
Brookfield Central 66, Milwaukee Riverside University 35
Burlington 50, Westosha Central 34
Campbellsport 56, Berlin 39
Clayton 59, Northwood 29
Clinton 77, Big Foot 61
Cudahy 54, South Milwaukee 29
Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 40
De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 46
De Soto 53, Ithaca 47
Denmark 71, Marinette 26
Divine Savior 60, Wauwatosa East 58
Durand 56, Mondovi 26
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51, Gilman 44
Elk Mound 75, Spring Valley 29
Fox Valley Lutheran 46, Waupaca 25
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Holmen 53
Germantown 63, Whitefish Bay 40
Gibraltar 59, Coleman 31
Green Bay Preble 77, Sheboygan South 41
Homestead 64, Port Washington 48
Hortonville 73, Neenah 46
Independence 46, Pepin/Alma 38
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, The Prairie School 24
Kenosha Tremper 59, Racine Case 55
Kickapoo 54, Weston 15
Kiel 57, Sheboygan Falls 53
Laconia 60, St. Marys Springs 49
Ladysmith 59, Phillips 48
Lakeland 70, Northland Pines 65
Living Word Lutheran 41, Fall River 40
Lodi 44, Lakeside Lutheran 34
Luxemburg-Casco 77, Freedom 71
Madison Memorial 56, Waunakee 48
Manitowoc Lutheran 61, Mishicot 38
Markesan 62, Wayland Academy 5
Marshall 54, Cambridge 33
McFarland 68, Jefferson 56
Menomonie 55, Prescott 46
Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee North 37
Milwaukee Hamilton 71, Obama SCTE 25
Milwaukee King 80, Hamilton 43
Mineral Point 62, Riverdale 48
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 45, Johnson Creek 39
Mukwonago 53, Waukesha West 51
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 34
Oak Creek 57, Racine Horlick 41
Oostburg 48, Sheboygan Lutheran 33
Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 56
Plymouth 85, Ripon 39
Pulaski 51, Notre Dame 46
Racine St. Catherine’s 47, Catholic Central 45
Regis 61, Osseo-Fairchild 49
Rio 63, Madison Country Day 14
River Ridge 40, Prairie du Chien 21
Saint Francis 45, Salam School 24
Sauk Prairie 64, Dodgeville 61
Seymour 46, New London 42
Sheboygan North 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Shoreland Lutheran 72, Saint Thomas More 45
Shorewood 76, Greenfield 68
Shullsburg 61, Cassville 32
Slinger 50, Oconomowoc 43
St. Croix Falls 69, Webster 26
Tri-County 69, Marion 32
Union Grove 51, Wilmot Union 47
Unity 55, Frederic 34
Valders 69, New Holstein 28
Verona Area 85, Beloit Memorial 36
Watertown Luther Prep 49, Columbus 45
Waukesha South 52, Waukesha North 37
Waupun 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 40
Wauwatosa West 49, Greendale 46
Winneconne 52, Kewaskum 44
Wisconsin Dells 48, Portage 36
Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 19
Xavier 65, Green Bay East 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
University School of Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee Juneau, ccd.
BOY’S HOCKEY
Beaver Dam 5, Stoughton 2
Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 2
Hermantown, Minn. 6, Superior 0
Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 1
Onalaska 4, Tomah 1
Pine City/Rush City, Minn. 7, WSFLG Blizzard 0
Regis/McDonell 5, Northwest Icemen 4, OT
West Salem/Bangor 4, Viroqua 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tomahawk vs. Chequamegon/Phillips, ppd.