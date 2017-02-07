High school sports scores: Tuesday, February 7

Kimberly forward Will Chevalier finishes at the rim in an 80-54 win against Kaukauna Tuesday night.
Scores are listed alphabetically by winner.

BOY’S BASKETBALL

Almond-Bancroft 62, Gresham Community 54

Arcadia 53, Westby 50

Assumption 58, Pittsville 52

Barneveld 55, Black Hawk 52

Brookfield Central 62, Marquette University 58

Brown Deer 94, Whitnall 77

Cadott 49, Thorp 45

Cameron 77, Shell Lake 13

Coleman 57, Niagara 52

Columbus Catholic 93, Owen-Withee 87

DeForest 71, Reedsburg Area 60

Dodgeland 65, Johnson Creek 43

Eau Claire North 65, La Crosse Logan 64

Ellsworth 64, Amery 37

Faith Christian 74, Tenor/Veritas 17

Fond du Lac 91, Appleton North 61

Fort Atkinson 59, Milton 49

Franklin 55, Kenosha Indian Trail 52

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 72, Holmen 61

Grantsburg 48, Siren 42

Hamilton 57, Wauwatosa East 48

Hope Christian 68, Heritage Christian 48

Hudson 73, St. Paul Highland Park, Minn. 59

Hustisford 64, Rio 62

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58

Kickapoo 58, Wauzeka-Steuben 49

Kimberly 89, Kaukauna 54

La Crosse Central 92, Stevens Point 76

Lakeside Lutheran 72, Adams-Friendship 56

Laona-Wabeno 85, Three Lakes 34

Lena 64, Wausaukee 39

Marathon 62, Stratford 43

Marshfield 77, Eau Claire Memorial 61

Martin Luther 61, Racine Lutheran 52

McDonell Central 86, Osseo-Fairchild 53

Menomonee Falls 96, West Allis Nathan Hale 77

Messmer 67, Living Word Lutheran 57

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 75, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 63

Milwaukee Academy of Science 82, Milwaukee Carmen 57

Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 74, Milwaukee School of Languages 60

Milwaukee Vincent 99, Milwaukee North 69

Monona Grove 79, Monroe 78, OT

Mount Horeb 55, Sauk Prairie 46

Muskego 73, Kettle Moraine 72

Necedah 77, New Lisbon 41

Neenah 52, Hortonville 47

New Berlin Eisenhower 49, Pius XI Catholic 48

North Crawford 58, La Farge 48

Northwood 52, Clayton 39

Oak Creek 57, Racine Horlick 40

Oconto 79, Gibraltar 59

Oregon 62, Edgewood 51

Oshkosh West 59, Appleton West 51

Pardeeville 67, Cambria-Friesland 61

Peshtigo 72, Gillett 15

Pewaukee 88, New Berlin West 68

Phillips 59, Chequamegon 55

Portage 42, Baraboo 36

Prairie du Chien 45, Aquinas 39

Prescott 81, Osceola 73, 2OT

Pulaski 68, Notre Dame 61

Racine Park 51, Kenosha Bradford 37

Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 36

Randolph 59, Horicon 58, OT

Regis 57, Fall Creek 42

Rice Lake 69, Hayward 54

Rosholt 89, Menominee Indian 59

Saint Croix Central 44, New Richmond 40

Saint Thomas More 57, Shoreland Lutheran 56

Salam School 78, Milwaukee Early View 36

Seneca 98, Weston 29

Sheboygan Falls 73, Kiel 70, OT

Shiocton 64, Pacelli 50

Shullsburg 67, Cassville 32

South Milwaukee 56, Cudahy 45

Southern Door 65, Algoma 63

Spring Valley 69, Clear Lake 64

Stanley-Boyd 56, Altoona 35

Sturgeon Bay 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50

Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 43

The Prairie School 69, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60

Tri-County 72, Marion 51

Union Grove 78, Wilmot Union 73

Unity 53, Frederic 40

University School of Milwaukee 83, St. John’s NW Military Academy 81

Valley Christian 69, Markesan 56

Waunakee 84, Stoughton 70

Waupun 63, Plymouth 39

Wauwatosa West 74, Greendale 54

Wayland Academy 74, Central Wisconsin Christian 42

West Salem 59, Luther 55

Weyauwega-Fremont 66, Manawa 57

Whitewater 63, Clinton 58, OT

GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 35, Auburndale 21

Appleton North 59, Oshkosh West 45

Aquinas 56, West Salem 30

Arrowhead 71, Catholic Memorial 47

Badger 65, Delavan-Darien 62

Bangor 80, Wonewoc-Center 15

Bay Port 51, Green Bay Southwest 40

Beaver Dam 89, Wisconsin Lutheran 34

Belmont 57, Potosi 56

Benton 75, Highland 43

Black Hawk 70, Pecatonica 16

Brookfield Central 66, Milwaukee Riverside University 35

Burlington 50, Westosha Central 34

Campbellsport 56, Berlin 39

Clayton 59, Northwood 29

Clinton 77, Big Foot 61

Cudahy 54, South Milwaukee 29

Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 40

De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 46

De Soto 53, Ithaca 47

Denmark 71, Marinette 26

Divine Savior 60, Wauwatosa East 58

Durand 56, Mondovi 26

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 51, Gilman 44

Elk Mound 75, Spring Valley 29

Fox Valley Lutheran 46, Waupaca 25

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 59, Holmen 53

Germantown 63, Whitefish Bay 40

Gibraltar 59, Coleman 31

Green Bay Preble 77, Sheboygan South 41

Homestead 64, Port Washington 48

Hortonville 73, Neenah 46

Independence 46, Pepin/Alma 38

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, The Prairie School 24

Kenosha Tremper 59, Racine Case 55

Kickapoo 54, Weston 15

Kiel 57, Sheboygan Falls 53

Laconia 60, St. Marys Springs 49

Ladysmith 59, Phillips 48

Lakeland 70, Northland Pines 65

Living Word Lutheran 41, Fall River 40

Lodi 44, Lakeside Lutheran 34

Luxemburg-Casco 77, Freedom 71

Madison Memorial 56, Waunakee 48

Manitowoc Lutheran 61, Mishicot 38

Markesan 62, Wayland Academy 5

Marshall 54, Cambridge 33

McFarland 68, Jefferson 56

Menomonie 55, Prescott 46

Milwaukee Golda Meir 70, Milwaukee North 37

Milwaukee Hamilton 71, Obama SCTE 25

Milwaukee King 80, Hamilton 43

Mineral Point 62, Riverdale 48

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 45, Johnson Creek 39

Mukwonago 53, Waukesha West 51

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Pius XI Catholic 34

Oak Creek 57, Racine Horlick 41

Oostburg 48, Sheboygan Lutheran 33

Pewaukee 73, New Berlin West 56

Plymouth 85, Ripon 39

Pulaski 51, Notre Dame 46

Racine St. Catherine’s 47, Catholic Central 45

Regis 61, Osseo-Fairchild 49

Rio 63, Madison Country Day 14

River Ridge 40, Prairie du Chien 21

Saint Francis 45, Salam School 24

Sauk Prairie 64, Dodgeville 61

Seymour 46, New London 42

Sheboygan North 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Shoreland Lutheran 72, Saint Thomas More 45

Shorewood 76, Greenfield 68

Shullsburg 61, Cassville 32

Slinger 50, Oconomowoc 43

St. Croix Falls 69, Webster 26

Tri-County 69, Marion 32

Union Grove 51, Wilmot Union 47

Unity 55, Frederic 34

Valders 69, New Holstein 28

Verona Area 85, Beloit Memorial 36

Watertown Luther Prep 49, Columbus 45

Waukesha South 52, Waukesha North 37

Waupun 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 40

Wauwatosa West 49, Greendale 46

Winneconne 52, Kewaskum 44

Wisconsin Dells 48, Portage 36

Wrightstown 64, Oconto Falls 19

Xavier 65, Green Bay East 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
University School of Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee Juneau, ccd.

BOY’S HOCKEY

Beaver Dam 5, Stoughton 2

Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 2

Hermantown, Minn. 6, Superior 0

Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 1

Onalaska 4, Tomah 1

Pine City/Rush City, Minn. 7, WSFLG Blizzard 0

Regis/McDonell 5, Northwest Icemen 4, OT

West Salem/Bangor 4, Viroqua 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tomahawk vs. Chequamegon/Phillips, ppd.

