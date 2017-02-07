Kaukauna City Council to vote on sexting ordinance

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) – The Kaukauna City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a sexting ordinance.

Kaukauna Police say the ordinance would allow officers to write tickets to minors for sharing sexually explicit images, as long as it doesn’t involve threats or peer pressure. The minor’s family could then bring the child to juvenile court.

Police say it gives them an option other than arresting teens for felony child pornography.

“For these kids making poor choices we didn’t want them to have a felony,” said Assistant Police Chief Jamie Graff

The ordinance has support from the city’s mayor and school district leadership.

“This will give our local police department a little more teeth and it’s going to bring it back into our local municipal court,” Mayor Gene Rosin said.

The Kaukauna Police Department sought guidance from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, which also helped propose a similar ordinance.

“We needed something else. We needed this ordinance so that we had another option for investigators to handle this type of investigation,” Fox Valley Metro Officer Michael Lambie said.

The Kaukauna City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Services Building on W. Second St.