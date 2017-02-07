Kaukauna council passes sexting ordinance

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) – The Kaukauna City Council passed a sexting ordinance aimed at minors, which was backed by the local police department.

Kaukauna Police say the ordinance will let officers to write tickets to minors for sharing sexually explicit images, as long as it doesn’t involve threats or peer pressure. The minor’s family could then bring the child to juvenile court.

Police say it gives them an option other than arresting teens for felony child pornography which is the only similar charge under state law.

“For these kids making poor choices we didn’t want them to have a felony,” said Assistant Police Chief Jamie Graff.

School district leaders and Kaukauna’s mayor also supported the ordinance.

It was written with guidance from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, which helped propose a similar ordinance.